U.S. and partner nation service members use multiple weapons systems from multiple locations in and around the Hawaiian Islands to conduct two sinking exercises in the Pacific Ocean using the decommissioned USS Peleliu and USS Mobile Bay as targets as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 11 and 17, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Cash)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 21:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015812
|VIRIN:
|260722-N-GF276-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111857032
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., partner nations conduct sinking exercises for Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, by PO2 Preston Cash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. and Partner Nations conduct SINKEX during RIMPAC 26
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