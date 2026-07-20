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    U.S., partner nations conduct sinking exercises for Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Preston Cash 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. and partner nation service members use multiple weapons systems from multiple locations in and around the Hawaiian Islands to conduct two sinking exercises in the Pacific Ocean using the decommissioned USS Peleliu and USS Mobile Bay as targets as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 11 and 17, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Cash)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 21:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015812
    VIRIN: 260722-N-GF276-1001
    Filename: DOD_111857032
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S., partner nations conduct sinking exercises for Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, by PO2 Preston Cash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    RIMPAC 26, Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26, Third Fleet, Partners, Integrated, Prepared

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