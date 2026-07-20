Multinational partners conduct mine countermeasure training during RIMPAC 2026

U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians train together in mine countermeasure tactics with Royal Australian Navy dive officers at Honeymoon Beach, on Joint Base Pearl-Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 13, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 21:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015811
|VIRIN:
|260722-O-MW136-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111856993
|Length:
|00:08:27
|Location:
|HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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