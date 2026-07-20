BRoll* USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Urban Ops

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015807" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers breach a building during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 22, 2026. The five-day competition, running from July 20-24, features 16 squads from across USARPAC and serves as a rigorous test of individual Soldier strength and squad-level cohesion required to complete demanding tasks. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cody Miller)