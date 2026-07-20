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    *BRoll* USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Urban Ops

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    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Cody Miller 

    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific)

    Soldiers breach a building during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 22, 2026. The five-day competition, running from July 20-24, features 16 squads from across USARPAC and serves as a rigorous test of individual Soldier strength and squad-level cohesion required to complete demanding tasks. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cody Miller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 23:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015807
    VIRIN: 260723-A-VF505-6506
    Filename: DOD_111856962
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, *BRoll* USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Urban Ops, by SGT Cody Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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