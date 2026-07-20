Soldiers breach a building during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 22, 2026. The five-day competition, running from July 20-24, features 16 squads from across USARPAC and serves as a rigorous test of individual Soldier strength and squad-level cohesion required to complete demanding tasks. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cody Miller)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 23:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015807
|VIRIN:
|260723-A-VF505-6506
|Filename:
|DOD_111856962
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, *BRoll* USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Urban Ops, by SGT Cody Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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