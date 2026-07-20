U.S. Navy divers, along with a Royal New Zealand Navy diver, conduct object location and recovery training as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 2, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Caravello)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 20:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015801
|VIRIN:
|260702-N-CU717-2269
|Filename:
|DOD_111856875
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: U.S. Navy, Royal New Zealand Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, Peruvian Navy, Mexican Navy Divers conduct familiarization dives during RIMPAC 2026, by PO1 Christopher Caravello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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