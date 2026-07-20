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    Spc. James conducts daily operations at 1-62 Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Supply Support Activity

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Video by Spc. Nathan Morse and Pfc. Anthony Heatley

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Satvia James, assigned to Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, (1-62 ADAR) 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, conducts her daily operations at the 1-62 ADAR Supply Support Activity (SSA) July 22, 2026, on Fort Hood, TX. As a supply clerk, James's duties at the SSA greatly impact her units operational readiness and lethality. (U.S. army video by Sgt. Nathan Morse and Pfc. Anthony Heatley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015794
    VIRIN: 260722-A-YK151-4143
    Filename: DOD_111856718
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: TEXAS, US

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    TAGS

    SSA
    7thMPAD
    FightNight
    1-62 ADAR

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