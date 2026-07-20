Spc. James conducts daily operations at 1-62 Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Supply Support Activity

Spc. Satvia James, assigned to Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, (1-62 ADAR) 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, conducts her daily operations at the 1-62 ADAR Supply Support Activity (SSA) July 22, 2026, on Fort Hood, TX. As a supply clerk, James's duties at the SSA greatly impact her units operational readiness and lethality. (U.S. army video by Sgt. Nathan Morse and Pfc. Anthony Heatley)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015794
|VIRIN:
|260722-A-YK151-4143
|Filename:
|DOD_111856718
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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