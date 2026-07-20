Boss Lift gives southern Oregon employers a look at Guard service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015789" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Civilian employers of Oregon National Guard members participated in an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Boss Lift at the Grants Pass armory, July 11, 2026, featuring a CH-47 Chinook flight over southern Oregon and Upper Klamath Lake. The event brought together employers of Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, and Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing, giving them a firsthand look at their employees' military service. During the flight, Capt. Nolan Chandler reenlisted Spc. Daniel Pappalardo, both of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment.