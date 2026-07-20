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    Boss Lift gives southern Oregon employers a look at Guard service

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    GRANTS PASS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Civilian employers of Oregon National Guard members participated in an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Boss Lift at the Grants Pass armory, July 11, 2026, featuring a CH-47 Chinook flight over southern Oregon and Upper Klamath Lake. The event brought together employers of Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, and Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing, giving them a firsthand look at their employees' military service. During the flight, Capt. Nolan Chandler reenlisted Spc. Daniel Pappalardo, both of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 17:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015789
    VIRIN: 260711-Z-ZJ128-1007
    Filename: DOD_111856612
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: GRANTS PASS, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boss Lift gives southern Oregon employers a look at Guard service, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CH47
    boss lift
    Oregon Army National Guard

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