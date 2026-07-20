Civilian employers of Oregon National Guard members participated in an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Boss Lift at the Grants Pass armory, July 11, 2026, featuring a CH-47 Chinook flight over southern Oregon and Upper Klamath Lake. The event brought together employers of Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, and Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing, giving them a firsthand look at their employees' military service. During the flight, Capt. Nolan Chandler reenlisted Spc. Daniel Pappalardo, both of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 17:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015789
|VIRIN:
|260711-Z-ZJ128-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_111856612
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|GRANTS PASS, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Boss Lift gives southern Oregon employers a look at Guard service, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Boss Lift gives southern Oregon employers a look at Guard service
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