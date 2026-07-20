Little Rock AFB Military Housing serves military members and their families

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015788" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Jessica Jones, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron housing assistance program manager, speaks about the military housing services for military members and their families at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 16, 2026. The 19th CES's housing assistance program provides military members and their families with referral and relocation services and ensuring members find a quality home to live. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)