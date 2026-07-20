Jessica Jones, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron housing assistance program manager, speaks about the military housing services for military members and their families at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 16, 2026. The 19th CES's housing assistance program provides military members and their families with referral and relocation services and ensuring members find a quality home to live. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 17:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015788
|VIRIN:
|260722-F-MF635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111856609
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Little Rock AFB Military Housing serves military members and their families, by David Amaral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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