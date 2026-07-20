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    Little Rock AFB Military Housing serves military members and their families

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    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by David Amaral 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Jessica Jones, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron housing assistance program manager, speaks about the military housing services for military members and their families at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 16, 2026. The 19th CES's housing assistance program provides military members and their families with referral and relocation services and ensuring members find a quality home to live. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 17:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015788
    VIRIN: 260722-F-MF635-1001
    Filename: DOD_111856609
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

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    This work, Little Rock AFB Military Housing serves military members and their families, by David Amaral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    military housing
    19th CES
    Team Little Rock
    Herk Nation

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