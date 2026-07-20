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    Raider Report Ep. 145: Goodfellow AFB Fire Department Hosts Junior Firefighter Camp

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota 

    17th Training Wing

    The Goodfellow Fire Department hosted its Junior Firefighter Camp, July 12 - 17, 2026. This is a five-day program that teaches children ages 10 –12 the importance of fire safety and the fundamentals of firefighting through hands-on training, team-building activities, and emergency response scenarios.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 17:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1015787
    VIRIN: 260721-F-SV960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111856608
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Raider Report Ep. 145: Goodfellow AFB Fire Department Hosts Junior Firefighter Camp, by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AETC
    Goodfellow Air Force Base Fire Department
    Community Relations
    firefighter
    Junior Firefighter Camp 2026

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