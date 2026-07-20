The Goodfellow Fire Department hosted its Junior Firefighter Camp, July 12 - 17, 2026. This is a five-day program that teaches children ages 10 –12 the importance of fire safety and the fundamentals of firefighting through hands-on training, team-building activities, and emergency response scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 17:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1015787
|VIRIN:
|260721-F-SV960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111856608
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raider Report Ep. 145: Goodfellow AFB Fire Department Hosts Junior Firefighter Camp, by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.