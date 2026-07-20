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    International Partner’s Day at Cyber Shield 2026

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    LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brittany Burton 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Service members, International partners, and Industry partners attended International Partner’s Day at the Professional Education Center in Little Rock, Ark., July 21, 2026. International Partner’s Day is a dedicated training event within the Department of Defense's annual cyber defense exercise.

    This event fosters interoperability, cross-border cooperation, and knowledge exchange between the U.S. Army and Air National Guard, Industry Partners, and International allies. The integration of International participants is heavily supported by the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program, which has built military-to-military relationships with over 100 nations worldwide.

    (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Brittany Burton/ 382nd Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 16:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015774
    VIRIN: 260721-A-HR607-3291
    Filename: DOD_111856375
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

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    This work, International Partner’s Day at Cyber Shield 2026, by SGT Brittany Burton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #CS2026 #CyberShield2026

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