International Partner’s Day at Cyber Shield 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015774" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members, International partners, and Industry partners attended International Partner’s Day at the Professional Education Center in Little Rock, Ark., July 21, 2026. International Partner’s Day is a dedicated training event within the Department of Defense's annual cyber defense exercise.



This event fosters interoperability, cross-border cooperation, and knowledge exchange between the U.S. Army and Air National Guard, Industry Partners, and International allies. The integration of International participants is heavily supported by the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program, which has built military-to-military relationships with over 100 nations worldwide.



(U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Brittany Burton/ 382nd Public Affairs Detachment)