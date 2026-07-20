C410 - DSCA

00:00 Introduction/Discussion of Prior Experiences in DSCA
10:39 LTG Honore Media Interview
14:30 Discussion of LTC Honore’s Interview
19:20 DSCA Operations
22:51 ADP 3-28 DSCA Logic Chart
24:46 Homeland Defense versus DSCA
26:07 States are Responsible
27:54 Domestic Support Mission Characteristics
29:22 Tiered Response
31:55 National Incident Management System
34:29 National Response Framework
43:06 Key DSCA Tasks
44:47 DSCA Core Purposes
45:53 National Special Security Event
47:48 Posse Comitatus Act
52:00 The Insurrection Act
56:03 Duty Status for Army Forces
57:13 Rules for the Use of Force
59:45 Federal Military Command
1:02:04 USINDOPACOM
1:02:20 State National Guard Command
1:03:35 Dual Status Command
1:03:53 Dual Status Commander
1:11:33 Military First Responders
1:12:11 Immediate Response Authority
1:14:18 Support Under Immediate Response Authority
1:14:58 Range of Response
1:22:52 Providing Support for Domestic Disasters
1:23:28 Federal Military Support
1:23:55 National Response Plan in Action
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 15:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015766
|VIRIN:
|260227-O-SP899-4468
|Filename:
|DOD_111856319
|Length:
|01:28:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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