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    C410 - DSCA

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    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Gerardo Mena 

    Army University Press

    00:00 Introduction/Discussion of Prior Experiences in DSCA
    10:39 LTG Honore Media Interview
    14:30 Discussion of LTC Honore’s Interview
    19:20 DSCA Operations
    22:51 ADP 3-28 DSCA Logic Chart
    24:46 Homeland Defense versus DSCA
    26:07 States are Responsible
    27:54 Domestic Support Mission Characteristics
    29:22 Tiered Response
    31:55 National Incident Management System
    34:29 National Response Framework
    43:06 Key DSCA Tasks
    44:47 DSCA Core Purposes
    45:53 National Special Security Event
    47:48 Posse Comitatus Act
    52:00 The Insurrection Act
    56:03 Duty Status for Army Forces
    57:13 Rules for the Use of Force
    59:45 Federal Military Command
    1:02:04 USINDOPACOM
    1:02:20 State National Guard Command
    1:03:35 Dual Status Command
    1:03:53 Dual Status Commander
    1:11:33 Military First Responders
    1:12:11 Immediate Response Authority
    1:14:18 Support Under Immediate Response Authority
    1:14:58 Range of Response
    1:22:52 Providing Support for Domestic Disasters
    1:23:28 Federal Military Support
    1:23:55 National Response Plan in Action

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 15:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015766
    VIRIN: 260227-O-SP899-4468
    Filename: DOD_111856319
    Length: 01:28:18
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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