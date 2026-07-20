C410 - DSCA

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Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015766" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

00:00 Introduction/Discussion of Prior Experiences in DSCA

10:39 LTG Honore Media Interview

14:30 Discussion of LTC Honore’s Interview

19:20 DSCA Operations

22:51 ADP 3-28 DSCA Logic Chart

24:46 Homeland Defense versus DSCA

26:07 States are Responsible

27:54 Domestic Support Mission Characteristics

29:22 Tiered Response

31:55 National Incident Management System

34:29 National Response Framework

43:06 Key DSCA Tasks

44:47 DSCA Core Purposes

45:53 National Special Security Event

47:48 Posse Comitatus Act

52:00 The Insurrection Act

56:03 Duty Status for Army Forces

57:13 Rules for the Use of Force

59:45 Federal Military Command

1:02:04 USINDOPACOM

1:02:20 State National Guard Command

1:03:35 Dual Status Command

1:03:53 Dual Status Commander

1:11:33 Military First Responders

1:12:11 Immediate Response Authority

1:14:18 Support Under Immediate Response Authority

1:14:58 Range of Response

1:22:52 Providing Support for Domestic Disasters

1:23:28 Federal Military Support

1:23:55 National Response Plan in Action