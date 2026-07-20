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    C200: The National Security Enterprise: National Security Council (NSC)

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    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Gerardo Mena 

    Army University Press

    In 1947, President Harry Truman signed the National Security Act (NSA) which established a process to advise the president on matters of national security and foreign policy. CGSC Instructor Bill Pugh explains the history, structure, and functions of the NSC. COL Matt Dimmick (Ret.), former Director for Russia and Eastern Europe on the NSC, offers his expertise on how NSC directors are chosen, the knowledge and experience they bring to the position, and the day-to-day work they do. Pugh and Dimmick provide CGSC students with takeaways to consider as they complete their studies at CGSC.

    00:00 CGSC Instructor Bill Pugh summarizes the purpose of the NSC
    00:28 Opening Credits
    00:52 Pugh provides a brief history of the NSC
    2:11 President Harry Truman signs the National Security Act (1947) Amendments in 1949
    2:31 COL Matt Dimmick (Ret.) discusses the selection process to bring people onto the NSC staff
    4:28 Pugh explains how the interagency process works, including the Principals committee, Deputies Committee, and Policy Coordination Committees
    5:00 Graphic of the National Security Council (NSC) System
    5:53 Dimmick discusses how staffing works at the NSC
    7:39 The factors that affect policy formulation
    8:52 Dimmick talks about a conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2020 and how the NSC responded
    10:20 Key takeaways for CGSC students
    13:20 Credits

    #NationalSecurityCouncil #NSC #CGSC #NationalSecurity #ForeignPolicy #PME #InteragencyProcess

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 15:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015765
    VIRIN: 260323-O-SP899-8996
    Filename: DOD_111856310
    Length: 00:14:12
    Location: US

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