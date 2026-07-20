A B-1 Lancer assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 22nd Air Refueling Wing over Texas, July 21, 2026. Pilots and boom operators are routinely tested, day and night, to keep their skills honed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 18:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015760
|VIRIN:
|260722-F-AF174-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111856261
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Night/day: B-1 comes out to play, by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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