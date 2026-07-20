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    Night/day: B-1 comes out to play

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    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Patrick ONeill 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    A B-1 Lancer assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 22nd Air Refueling Wing over Texas, July 21, 2026. Pilots and boom operators are routinely tested, day and night, to keep their skills honed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 18:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015760
    VIRIN: 260722-F-AF174-2001
    Filename: DOD_111856261
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, Night/day: B-1 comes out to play, by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    B-1, BONE, KC-135, Stratotanker, AR, Air Refueling

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