Night/day: B-1 comes out to play

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015760" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A B-1 Lancer assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 22nd Air Refueling Wing over Texas, July 21, 2026. Pilots and boom operators are routinely tested, day and night, to keep their skills honed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)