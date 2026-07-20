Hats and patches of RIMPAC 2026 - with transitions

U.S. and partner nation service members showcase the various hats and patches they are wearing during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Ford Island, Hawaii, July 17, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Australian Navy video by Leading Seaman Imagery Specialist Shaun Chatfield)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 15:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015759
|VIRIN:
|260717-O-N0842-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111856258
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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