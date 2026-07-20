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    Hats and patches of RIMPAC 2026 - with transitions

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    FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Video by OR-5 Shaun Chatfield 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. and partner nation service members showcase the various hats and patches they are wearing during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Ford Island, Hawaii, July 17, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Australian Navy video by Leading Seaman Imagery Specialist Shaun Chatfield)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 15:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015759
    VIRIN: 260717-O-N0842-1001
    Filename: DOD_111856258
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Hats and patches of RIMPAC 2026 - with transitions, by OR-5 Shaun Chatfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Partners, Third Fleet, Integrated, Prepared, RIMPAC 26, Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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