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    MTX 3-26 | 3rd Battalion, 25th Marines

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    BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Owen Long 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conduct Mountain Training Exercise (MTX) 26-3 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, July 18, 2026. MTX is an annual two-week training evolution that is designed to strengthen unit cohesion and prepare the battalion for rapid mobilization in support of future global operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Owen Long)

    By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:

    "Wizard" by Nico Maximillian/ https://stock.adobe.com/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 14:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015740
    VIRIN: 260722-M-SW193-1001
    Filename: DOD_111856018
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, MTX 3-26 | 3rd Battalion, 25th Marines, by LCpl Owen Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MFRMTX263, MTX, Bridgeport, 3/25, MFR, Mountain Warfare Training Center

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