MTX 3-26 | 3rd Battalion, 25th Marines

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conduct Mountain Training Exercise (MTX) 26-3 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, July 18, 2026. MTX is an annual two-week training evolution that is designed to strengthen unit cohesion and prepare the battalion for rapid mobilization in support of future global operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Owen Long)
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:
"Wizard" by Nico Maximillian/ https://stock.adobe.com/
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 14:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015740
|VIRIN:
|260722-M-SW193-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111856018
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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