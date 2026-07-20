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    MOS 13M Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS/HIMARS) Crewmember-United States Army Military Occupational Specialty-Simulator-1

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    FORT SILL, OK US, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    MOS 13M Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS/HIMARS) Crewmember-United States Army Military Occupational Specialty- Simulator-1. USARMY 428 FA Bde

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 14:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015736
    VIRIN: 260721-D-MN278-6570
    PIN: 260003
    Filename: DOD_111855941
    Length: 00:06:21
    Location: FORT SILL, OK US, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, MOS 13M Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS/HIMARS) Crewmember-United States Army Military Occupational Specialty-Simulator-1, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fire Support
    Multiple Launch Rocket System
    Field Artillery
    simulator
    MOS 13M
    MLRS/HIMARS

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