MOS 13M Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS/HIMARS) Crewmember-United States Army Military Occupational Specialty- HIMARS-PMCS. USARMY 428 FA Bde
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 14:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015735
|VIRIN:
|260721-D-MN278-1339
|PIN:
|260003
|Filename:
|DOD_111855916
|Length:
|00:05:42
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK US, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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