SCCA Autocross Is Back

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and Marine Corps Community Services partnered with the North Carolina Region Sports Car Club of America to host an Autocross event on the flightline of MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 18-19, 2026. The course provided service members with a controlled, closed course where participants could practice advanced driving techniques and improve their driving skills in a safe, controlled environment. The music within this video production contains copyright material used under license with De Wolfe Music USA, Inc. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andre Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 16:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1015727
|VIRIN:
|260719-M-AM656-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111855811
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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