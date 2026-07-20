SCCA Autocross Is Back

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015727" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and Marine Corps Community Services partnered with the North Carolina Region Sports Car Club of America to host an Autocross event on the flightline of MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 18-19, 2026. The course provided service members with a controlled, closed course where participants could practice advanced driving techniques and improve their driving skills in a safe, controlled environment. The music within this video production contains copyright material used under license with De Wolfe Music USA, Inc. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andre Marshall)