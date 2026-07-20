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    SCCA Autocross Is Back

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    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2026

    Video by Cpl. Andre Marshall 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and Marine Corps Community Services partnered with the North Carolina Region Sports Car Club of America to host an Autocross event on the flightline of MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 18-19, 2026. The course provided service members with a controlled, closed course where participants could practice advanced driving techniques and improve their driving skills in a safe, controlled environment. The music within this video production contains copyright material used under license with De Wolfe Music USA, Inc. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andre Marshall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 16:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1015727
    VIRIN: 260719-M-AM656-1002
    Filename: DOD_111855811
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, SCCA Autocross Is Back, by Cpl Andre Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    dotmil, Marines, Autocross, MCCS, SCCA, MCAS Cherry Point

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