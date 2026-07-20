MOS 13B Cannon Crewmember-United States Army Military Occupational Specialty- MOS 13B- M119 Build-2
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 13:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015705
|VIRIN:
|260721-D-MN278-9330
|PIN:
|260001
|Filename:
|DOD_111855674
|Length:
|00:05:17
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK US, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MOS 13B Cannon Crewmember-United States Army Military Occupational Specialty- MOS 13B- M119 Build-2, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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