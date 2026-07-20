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    MOS 13B Cannon Crewmember-United States Army Military Occupational Specialty- MOS 13B- M119 Build-1.

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    FORT SILL, OK US, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    MOS 13B Cannon Crewmember-United States Army Military Occupational Specialty- MOS 13B- M119 Build-1. USARMY 428 FA Bde

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 13:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015704
    VIRIN: 260721-D-MN278-4052
    PIN: 260001
    Filename: DOD_111855669
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: FORT SILL, OK US, OKLAHOMA, US

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    This work, MOS 13B Cannon Crewmember-United States Army Military Occupational Specialty- MOS 13B- M119 Build-1., by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MOS 13B, Cannon Crewmember, Field Artillery, Live Fire, Ammunition, Howitzers

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