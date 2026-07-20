video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015694" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Jacey Voss and Pedro Cano Chavez, work under the guidance of Staff Sgt. Brett Miller, to repair a vehicle, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., July 16, 2026. The repair provided Voss and Cano Chavez hands-on experience as they completed training requirements for their vehicle maintenance apprenticeship. Voss, Cano Chavez, and Miller are assigned to the 163d Logistics Readiness Squadron, California Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)