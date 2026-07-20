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    Vehicle Maintenance

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    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding 

    163d Attack Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Jacey Voss and Pedro Cano Chavez, work under the guidance of Staff Sgt. Brett Miller, to repair a vehicle, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., July 16, 2026. The repair provided Voss and Cano Chavez hands-on experience as they completed training requirements for their vehicle maintenance apprenticeship. Voss, Cano Chavez, and Miller are assigned to the 163d Logistics Readiness Squadron, California Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 12:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015694
    VIRIN: 260716-Z-RZ465-2258
    Filename: DOD_111855525
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vehicle Maintenance, by SMSgt Julianne Sitterding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    mechanic

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