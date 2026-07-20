U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Jacey Voss and Pedro Cano Chavez, work under the guidance of Staff Sgt. Brett Miller, to repair a vehicle, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., July 16, 2026. The repair provided Voss and Cano Chavez hands-on experience as they completed training requirements for their vehicle maintenance apprenticeship. Voss, Cano Chavez, and Miller are assigned to the 163d Logistics Readiness Squadron, California Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 12:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015694
|VIRIN:
|260716-Z-RZ465-2258
|Filename:
|DOD_111855525
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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