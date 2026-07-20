Army Mad Scientist Speaker Series - Drone Dominance With COL (Ret.) John Antal
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 12:03
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1015689
|VIRIN:
|260715-D-LF820-1127
|Filename:
|DOD_111855430
|Length:
|01:21:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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