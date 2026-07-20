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    Army Mad Scientist Speaker Series - Drone Dominance With COL (Ret.) John Antal

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    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Matthew Santaspirt 

    T2COM G2

    Army Mad Scientist Speaker Series - Drone Dominance With COL (Ret.) John Antal

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 12:03
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1015689
    VIRIN: 260715-D-LF820-1127
    Filename: DOD_111855430
    Length: 01:21:49
    Location: US

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