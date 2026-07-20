Louisiana National Guardsman Spc. Fredrick Nichols assigned to Joint Task Force - D.C. (JTF-DC) talks about his experiences working on the Make DC Safe and Beautiful Mission.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 12:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015687
|VIRIN:
|260713-A-AB787-8750
|PIN:
|20260722
|Filename:
|DOD_111855383
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve: Spc. Fredrick Nichols, by SFC Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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