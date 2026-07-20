(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Why I Serve: Spc. Fredrick Nichols

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Louisiana National Guardsman Spc. Fredrick Nichols assigned to Joint Task Force - D.C. (JTF-DC) talks about his experiences working on the Make DC Safe and Beautiful Mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 12:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015687
    VIRIN: 260713-A-AB787-8750
    PIN: 20260722
    Filename: DOD_111855383
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve: Spc. Fredrick Nichols, by SFC Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    District of Columbia
    JTFDC
    National Guard
    DCSAFE
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video