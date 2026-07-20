U.S. Marine Corps video to bring awareness to the First Term Alignment Plan and Subsequent Term Alignment Plan package submission deadlines for fiscal year 2027, created at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 17, 2026. FTAP and STAP Marines who wish to stay Marine should contact their unit's career planner as soon as possible. The FTAP deadline is Aug. 31, 2026, and the STAP deadline is Oct, 31, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Enos Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 12:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015680
|VIRIN:
|260717-M-BP922-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111855322
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Reel: FY27 FTAP and STAP, by Sgt Enos Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.