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    Reel: FY27 FTAP and STAP

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    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Enos Jimenez 

    HQMC Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps video to bring awareness to the First Term Alignment Plan and Subsequent Term Alignment Plan package submission deadlines for fiscal year 2027, created at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 17, 2026. FTAP and STAP Marines who wish to stay Marine should contact their unit's career planner as soon as possible. The FTAP deadline is Aug. 31, 2026, and the STAP deadline is Oct, 31, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Enos Jimenez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 12:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015680
    VIRIN: 260717-M-BP922-1002
    Filename: DOD_111855322
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

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    TAGS

    career
    career counselor
    STAP
    FTAP
    Stay Marine

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