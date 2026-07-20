Reel: FY27 FTAP and STAP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015680" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps video to bring awareness to the First Term Alignment Plan and Subsequent Term Alignment Plan package submission deadlines for fiscal year 2027, created at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 17, 2026. FTAP and STAP Marines who wish to stay Marine should contact their unit's career planner as soon as possible. The FTAP deadline is Aug. 31, 2026, and the STAP deadline is Oct, 31, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Enos Jimenez)