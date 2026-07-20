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    Ep04 - Cyber Shield: Defense, Offense, and Strategy Podcast

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    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joe Roudabush 

    North Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Aaron Rosenmund, the Cyber Shield Red Team lead, pulls back the curtain on the opposing force (OPFOR) during the Cyber Shield: Defense, Offense, and Strategy Podcast. Rosenmund discusses the hacker culture of the OPFOR, detailing how his team compresses six-month attack cycles into just hours, the reality of deploying custom hacker tooling, and the real-world implications of compromising critical infrastructure such as commercial trains, agricultural drones, and nuclear wastewater systems.

    This podcast dives into the stories of the people, programs, and resources within the Cyber Shield exercise. These experts lead the way in cybersecurity and cyber defense, sharing their real-world experiences from the virtual frontlines.

    Cyber Shield is the Department of Defense’s longest-running and largest unclassified cyber defense exercise. The mission of Cyber Shield is to develop, train, and test cyber forces in internal computer network defense and cyber incident response. This year's exercise brings together more than 1,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, civilian experts from over 44 states and territories, and representatives from 23 groups within the National Guard State Partnership Program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 11:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1015679
    VIRIN: 260718-Z-EP260-1002
    Filename: DOD_111855310
    Length: 00:18:15
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

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    TAGS

    Cyber Shield
    CS2026

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