Ep03 - Cyber Shield: Defense, Offense, and Strategy Podcast

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Blanca Rosario, the Cyber Shield Blue Team noncommissioned officer in charge, discusses the intense reality of cyber defense during the Cyber Shield: Defense, Offense, and Strategy Podcast. Rosario pulls back the curtain on the human element behind the screens, highlighting the communication challenges of joint operations and explaining what it takes for defenders to step out of their comfort zones to stay "five steps ahead" of the opposing force.
This podcast dives into the stories of the people, programs, and resources within the Cyber Shield exercise. These experts lead the way in cybersecurity and cyber defense, sharing their real-world experiences from the virtual frontlines.
Cyber Shield is the Department of Defense’s longest-running and largest unclassified cyber defense exercise. The mission of Cyber Shield is to develop, train, and test cyber forces in internal computer network defense and cyber incident response. This year's exercise brings together more than 1,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, civilian experts from over 44 states and territories, and representatives from 23 groups within the National Guard State Partnership Program.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 11:47
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1015678
|VIRIN:
|260718-Z-EP260-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111855301
|Length:
|00:11:00
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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