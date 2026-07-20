China's Force Projection Capabilities | Large and Small Island Operations

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This Army documentary provides an overview of the United States Pacific Command (USPACOM). It examines China’s current worldview, and its rapid rise in force projection capabilities. The film looks at the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Chinese military history, and breaks down the size and scope of the PLA’s forces. China’s military doctrine is discussed including small and large-island seizure operations, as well as the phases of amphibious landing operations.



The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) was renamed back to U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM) on June 17, 2026.



Chapters:

Part I. PACOM 01:04

Part II. China’s World View 06:14

Part III. China’s Military Modernization 09:40

Part IV. China’s Force Projection 20:43

Part V. Credits 47:35



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