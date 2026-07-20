This Army documentary provides an overview of the United States Pacific Command (USPACOM). It examines China’s current worldview, and its rapid rise in force projection capabilities. The film looks at the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Chinese military history, and breaks down the size and scope of the PLA’s forces. China’s military doctrine is discussed including small and large-island seizure operations, as well as the phases of amphibious landing operations.
The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) was renamed back to U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM) on June 17, 2026.
Chapters:
Part I. PACOM 01:04
Part II. China’s World View 06:14
Part III. China’s Military Modernization 09:40
Part IV. China’s Force Projection 20:43
Part V. Credits 47:35
#China #chinesemilitary #taiwan #pla #USPACOM #PACOM #INDOPACOM #USINDOACOM #militaryhistory #usarpac #25ID #2ID #11ABD #taiwanstrait #militaryhistory
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 10:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015668
|VIRIN:
|260629-O-QT950-7266
|Filename:
|DOD_111855146
|Length:
|00:48:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, China's Force Projection Capabilities | Large and Small Island Operations, by Kyle Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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