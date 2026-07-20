(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    10th Mountain Division | The High Ground

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    Brief history of the 10th Mountain Division and its current training.
    CLIMB TO GLORY! The High Ground follows soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) as they attempt to reconnect with their alpine roots by completing a mountain marathon eighty years in the making.
    Filmed in frigid upstate New York at Fort Drum and the majestic Colorado Rockies near Camp Hale, The High Ground includes the origin story of the U.S. Army’s most deployed division in the 21st century. It highlights Army soldiers skiing, snowshoeing, climbing, rappelling, and glissading during 10th Mountain Division events including the D-Series, the Hale to Vail Traverse, and Legacy Days. The modern footage is often matched with historic film from World War II.
    The film also touches on the 10th Mountain Division’s significant contribution to America’s outdoor recreation and ski industries. Army University Films and the 10th MD partnered with the Denver Public Library Special Collections and Archives, History Colorado, the National Ski Patrol (NSP), Vail Resorts, the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS), 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), and the Colorado Army National Guard to create this documentary.

    #mountaindivision #ClimbToGlory #MountainWarfare #wintergames #armyhistory #militarydocumentary #alpinewarfare #skitroops #usarmy #FortDrum #vailcolorado #olympics #usarmyhistory

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 10:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015667
    VIRIN: 250624-O-QT950-6557
    Filename: DOD_111855142
    Length: 01:23:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division | The High Ground, by Kyle Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FortDrum
    Armyhistory
    MountainWarfare
    mountaindivision
    alpinewarfare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video