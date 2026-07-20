10th Mountain Division | The High Ground

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Brief history of the 10th Mountain Division and its current training.

CLIMB TO GLORY! The High Ground follows soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) as they attempt to reconnect with their alpine roots by completing a mountain marathon eighty years in the making.

Filmed in frigid upstate New York at Fort Drum and the majestic Colorado Rockies near Camp Hale, The High Ground includes the origin story of the U.S. Army’s most deployed division in the 21st century. It highlights Army soldiers skiing, snowshoeing, climbing, rappelling, and glissading during 10th Mountain Division events including the D-Series, the Hale to Vail Traverse, and Legacy Days. The modern footage is often matched with historic film from World War II.

The film also touches on the 10th Mountain Division’s significant contribution to America’s outdoor recreation and ski industries. Army University Films and the 10th MD partnered with the Denver Public Library Special Collections and Archives, History Colorado, the National Ski Patrol (NSP), Vail Resorts, the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS), 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), and the Colorado Army National Guard to create this documentary.



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