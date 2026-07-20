This animation was created in Premiere Pro to show a U.S. Army Pacific Soldier using a rope bridge during the USARPAC Best Squad Competition on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 21, 2026. The five-day competition, running from July 20-24, features 16 squads from across USARPAC and serves as a rigorous test of individual Soldier strength and squad-level cohesion required to complete demanding tasks. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 10:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015665
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-DK957-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111855137
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: One Rope Bridge, by SGT Taylor Zacherl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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