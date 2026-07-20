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    WWI on the Russian Front | Part 2 of 4, The Sky And The Earth Spit Iron

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    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    Part 2 of 4. Battles at Tannenberg and in Galicia defined 1914 on the Russian Front. At Tannenberg —in the Masurian Lakes District—the Germans achieved a monumental victory by destroying an entire Russian army. Yet in Galicia, the Russians fared far better—seizing Lemberg (Lviv) and pushing the Austro-Hungarians almost completely out of the region. There, the Russians stood on the brink of entering the Carpathian Mountains and invading Hungary. “The Sky and the Earth Spit Iron”— a line written by Austro-Hungarian Army Kaiserjäger Lt. Joseph “Sepp” Engerisser—covers these events and how Berlin, Vienna, and Saint Petersburg set the stage for the next steps of the war.

    Watch Part 1: https://youtu.be/EiI-3T3PsSw?si=pussD_mRul5ndzoS

    Timestamps:
    01:21 - Germany and a two-front war
    01:36 - Russian mobilization and the invasion of Prussia
    03:02 - Prelude to the Battle of Tannenberg
    07:57 - Austria-Hungary pre-war plan for Russia
    08:45 - Battle of Galicia begins

    #WWI, #MilitaryHistory, #WorldWar1, #WorldWarOne, #GreatWar, #russianarmy, #hindenberg, #tannenberg, #glacia, #germanarmy

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 10:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015664
    VIRIN: 260114-O-QT950-3774
    Filename: DOD_111855135
    Length: 00:13:06
    Location: US

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    TAGS

    WWI
    MilitaryHistory
    WorldWar1
    WorldWarOne
    GreatWar
    russianarmy

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