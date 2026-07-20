Part 2 of 4. Battles at Tannenberg and in Galicia defined 1914 on the Russian Front. At Tannenberg —in the Masurian Lakes District—the Germans achieved a monumental victory by destroying an entire Russian army. Yet in Galicia, the Russians fared far better—seizing Lemberg (Lviv) and pushing the Austro-Hungarians almost completely out of the region. There, the Russians stood on the brink of entering the Carpathian Mountains and invading Hungary. “The Sky and the Earth Spit Iron”— a line written by Austro-Hungarian Army Kaiserjäger Lt. Joseph “Sepp” Engerisser—covers these events and how Berlin, Vienna, and Saint Petersburg set the stage for the next steps of the war.
Watch Part 1: https://youtu.be/EiI-3T3PsSw?si=pussD_mRul5ndzoS
Timestamps:
01:21 - Germany and a two-front war
01:36 - Russian mobilization and the invasion of Prussia
03:02 - Prelude to the Battle of Tannenberg
07:57 - Austria-Hungary pre-war plan for Russia
08:45 - Battle of Galicia begins
#WWI, #MilitaryHistory, #WorldWar1, #WorldWarOne, #GreatWar, #russianarmy, #hindenberg, #tannenberg, #glacia, #germanarmy
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 10:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015664
|VIRIN:
|260114-O-QT950-3774
|Filename:
|DOD_111855135
|Length:
|00:13:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WWI on the Russian Front | Part 2 of 4, The Sky And The Earth Spit Iron, by Kyle Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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