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    SHORAD: The Old Is New Again — The Return of Short Range Air Defense

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    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    The rise of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles on modern battlefields has reinvigorated the U.S. Army’s emphasis on short range air defense. Looking into the usable past for lessons on how to deal with aerial threats, this documentary educates a new generation of air defenders. With a range of experiences during the Cold War and War on Terror, four SHORAD veterans explain how the U.S. Army understands short range air defense within the context of its maneuver forces. They share pertinent
    personal stories, describe weapon systems, explain essential leadership skills, and address what challenges confront new soldiers. The old is new again as the U.S. Army looks toward SHORAD to once again defend maneuver elements from aerial threats.

    Interviews with:
    CSM Stephan Mumpower (US Army, Ret.)
    CSM Tony Wyno, (US Army, Ret.)
    SFC Orlando Bennett (US Army, Ret.)
    SFC Edward Goldman (US Army, Ret.)

    00:00 | Intro
    01:56 | Know Your Experts and Weapon Systems
    06:59 | Operating with Confidence
    17:39 | In Practice
    20:24 | Communication and Trust
    24:46 | Drones
    29:12 | Closing Remarks
    30:31 | Credits

    #shorad, #usarmy, #drones, #war, #pme, #army

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 10:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015662
    VIRIN: 260417-O-QT950-2091
    Filename: DOD_111855126
    Length: 00:31:44
    Location: US

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    This work, SHORAD: The Old Is New Again — The Return of Short Range Air Defense, by Kyle Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    drones
    pme
    usarmy
    shorad
    war

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