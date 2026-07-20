The rise of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles on modern battlefields has reinvigorated the U.S. Army’s emphasis on short range air defense. Looking into the usable past for lessons on how to deal with aerial threats, this documentary educates a new generation of air defenders. With a range of experiences during the Cold War and War on Terror, four SHORAD veterans explain how the U.S. Army understands short range air defense within the context of its maneuver forces. They share pertinent
personal stories, describe weapon systems, explain essential leadership skills, and address what challenges confront new soldiers. The old is new again as the U.S. Army looks toward SHORAD to once again defend maneuver elements from aerial threats.
Interviews with:
CSM Stephan Mumpower (US Army, Ret.)
CSM Tony Wyno, (US Army, Ret.)
SFC Orlando Bennett (US Army, Ret.)
SFC Edward Goldman (US Army, Ret.)
00:00 | Intro
01:56 | Know Your Experts and Weapon Systems
06:59 | Operating with Confidence
17:39 | In Practice
20:24 | Communication and Trust
24:46 | Drones
29:12 | Closing Remarks
30:31 | Credits
#shorad, #usarmy, #drones, #war, #pme, #army
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 10:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015662
|VIRIN:
|260417-O-QT950-2091
|Filename:
|DOD_111855126
|Length:
|00:31:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SHORAD: The Old Is New Again — The Return of Short Range Air Defense, by Kyle Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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