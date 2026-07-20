AFN TV Story: West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium - AFN News

U.S. and African military chaplains and religious affairs personnel from 10 partner nations gathered for the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium in Accra, Ghana.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 10:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1015661
|VIRIN:
|260720-F-UM994-6576
|Filename:
|DOD_111855124
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ACCRA, GH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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