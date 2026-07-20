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    AFN TV Story: West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium - AFN News

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    ACCRA, GHANA

    07.19.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. and African military chaplains and religious affairs personnel from 10 partner nations gathered for the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium in Accra, Ghana.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 10:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1015661
    VIRIN: 260720-F-UM994-6576
    Filename: DOD_111855124
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ACCRA, GH

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN TV Story: West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium - AFN News, by A1C Alexandra Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    Chaplains
    Ghana
    AFRICOM
    WARAS

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