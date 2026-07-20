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    CFL Overview

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    LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Video by James Johnson 

    DoD Cyber Crime Center

    A brief overview of the Cyber Forensics Laboratory at the DoD Cyber Crime Center

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 10:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015657
    VIRIN: 260722-O-FX149-8352
    Filename: DOD_111855115
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFL Overview, by James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DoD Cyber Crime Center
    Cyber Forensics Laboratory

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