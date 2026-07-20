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    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Obstacle Course

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    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Spc. Fabian Jones 

    I Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers navigate an obstacle course as part of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, July 21, 2026. The obstacle course challenged competitors' agility, endurance and problem-solving skills as they progressed through a series of physically demanding obstacles. The five-day competition, running from July 20-24, features 16 squads from across USARPAC and serves as a rigorous test of individual Soldier strength and squad-level cohesion required to complete demanding tasks. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Fabian Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015656
    VIRIN: 260721-A-EP590-4119
    Filename: DOD_111855113
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Obstacle Course, by SPC Fabian Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USARPACBSC
    USARPACBSC, ArmyBestSquad, Best Squad Competition, BSC 2026, U.S. Army Pacific, WTBD

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