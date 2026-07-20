USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Obstacle Course

U.S. Army Soldiers navigate an obstacle course as part of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, July 21, 2026. The obstacle course challenged competitors' agility, endurance and problem-solving skills as they progressed through a series of physically demanding obstacles. The five-day competition, running from July 20-24, features 16 squads from across USARPAC and serves as a rigorous test of individual Soldier strength and squad-level cohesion required to complete demanding tasks. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Fabian Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 10:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015656
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-EP590-4119
|Filename:
|DOD_111855113
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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