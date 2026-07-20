(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: One Rope Bridge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl  

    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific)

    U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers construct and use a rope bridge during the USARPAC Best Squad Competition on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 21, 2026. The five-day competition, running from July 20-24, features 16 squads from across USARPAC and serves as a rigorous test of individual Soldier strength and squad-level cohesion required to complete demanding tasks. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 10:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015652
    VIRIN: 260721-A-DK957-1005
    Filename: DOD_111855070
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: One Rope Bridge, by SGT Taylor Zacherl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Pacific
    best squad competition
    wtbd
    ArmyBestSquad
    USARPACBSC
    BSC 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video