B-roll footage shows ongoing repairs to Bird Island Pier by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District in Buffalo, New York, July 20, 2026. The repairs will strengthen a critical component of the Great Lakes Navigation System, helping ensure safe navigation, protect Buffalo's waterfront infrastructure and drinking water intake, and support the regional economy for years to come. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 08:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015645
|VIRIN:
|260720-A-FB511-7787
|Filename:
|DOD_111854974
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll: USACE Buffalo District Repairs Bird Island Pier, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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