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    Bird Island Pier Repairs Underway

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    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District highlights ongoing repairs to Bird Island Pier in Buffalo, New York, in a video featuring Project Manager Rick Andol discussing the work underway, July 20, 2026. The repairs will strengthen a critical component of the Great Lakes Navigation System, helping ensure safe navigation, protect Buffalo's waterfront infrastructure and drinking water intake, and support the regional economy for years to come. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 08:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015644
    VIRIN: 260720-A-FB511-8668
    Filename: DOD_111854973
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, Bird Island Pier Repairs Underway, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Bird Island
    Buffalo District
    Bird Island Pier
    USACE
    corps of engineers

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