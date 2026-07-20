Bird Island Pier Repairs Underway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015644" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District highlights ongoing repairs to Bird Island Pier in Buffalo, New York, in a video featuring Project Manager Rick Andol discussing the work underway, July 20, 2026. The repairs will strengthen a critical component of the Great Lakes Navigation System, helping ensure safe navigation, protect Buffalo's waterfront infrastructure and drinking water intake, and support the regional economy for years to come. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)