The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District highlights ongoing repairs to Bird Island Pier in Buffalo, New York, in a video featuring Project Manager Rick Andol discussing the work underway, July 20, 2026. The repairs will strengthen a critical component of the Great Lakes Navigation System, helping ensure safe navigation, protect Buffalo's waterfront infrastructure and drinking water intake, and support the regional economy for years to come. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 08:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015644
|VIRIN:
|260720-A-FB511-8668
|Filename:
|DOD_111854973
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bird Island Pier Repairs Underway, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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