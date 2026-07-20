(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Tiger Lighting 2026 Ceremony Speeches B-ROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BANGLADESH

    07.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Reetz 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Ambassador to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen, U.S. Army Pacific Command deputy commander Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia, and Bangladesh Army key leaders give speeches at the Opening ceremony for Exercise Tiger Lightning in Bangladesh, July 19, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by: Sgt. 1st Class Dustin J Reetz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 04:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015623
    VIRIN: 260719-A-HF218-3689
    Filename: DOD_111854747
    Length: 00:21:28
    Location: BD

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Lighting 2026 Ceremony Speeches B-ROLL, by SFC Dustin Reetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bangladesh
    tigerlightning
    tl26
    tigerlightning2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video