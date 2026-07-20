Tiger Lighting 2026 Ceremony Speeches B-ROLL

Ambassador to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen, U.S. Army Pacific Command deputy commander Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia, and Bangladesh Army key leaders give speeches at the Opening ceremony for Exercise Tiger Lightning in Bangladesh, July 19, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by: Sgt. 1st Class Dustin J Reetz)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 04:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015623
|VIRIN:
|260719-A-HF218-3689
|Filename:
|DOD_111854747
|Length:
|00:21:28
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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