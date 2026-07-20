B-Roll: SETAF-AF Soldiers test written, board knowledge during NCO, Soldier of the Year Competition

Competitors with units from across U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) compete in a written exam, knowledge board and attend the winner announcement of the SETAF-AF Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year Competition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, July 16, 2026. The event evaluated competitors across multiple warrior tasks and physical challenges to strengthen readiness, recognize excellence and determine the command's top NCO and Soldier. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. John Garcia and Pfc. Cheshaon Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 04:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015621
|VIRIN:
|260716-A-FX936-3985
|Filename:
|DOD_111854696
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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