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    B-Roll: SETAF-AF Soldiers test written, board knowledge during NCO, Soldier of the Year Competition

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.16.2026

    Video by Spc. John Garcia and Pfc. Cheshaon Jones

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Competitors with units from across U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) compete in a written exam, knowledge board and attend the winner announcement of the SETAF-AF Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year Competition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, July 16, 2026. The event evaluated competitors across multiple warrior tasks and physical challenges to strengthen readiness, recognize excellence and determine the command's top NCO and Soldier. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. John Garcia and Pfc. Cheshaon Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 04:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015621
    VIRIN: 260716-A-FX936-3985
    Filename: DOD_111854696
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: VICENZA, IT

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    This work, B-Roll: SETAF-AF Soldiers test written, board knowledge during NCO, Soldier of the Year Competition, by SPC John Garcia and PFC Cheshaon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SETAFAF, StrongerTogether, 173rd MBCT, skysoldiers

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