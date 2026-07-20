B-Roll: SETAF-AF Soldiers test written, board knowledge during NCO, Soldier of the Year Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015621" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Competitors with units from across U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) compete in a written exam, knowledge board and attend the winner announcement of the SETAF-AF Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year Competition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, July 16, 2026. The event evaluated competitors across multiple warrior tasks and physical challenges to strengthen readiness, recognize excellence and determine the command's top NCO and Soldier. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. John Garcia and Pfc. Cheshaon Jones)