B-Roll* USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Workout of the Day challenge

U.S. Army Soldiers from the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) complete the Workout of the Day (WOD) challenge for USARPAC's Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 21, 2026. The event assessed Soldiers’ physical readiness through a series of strength, endurance, and agility challenges designed to test performance under stress and fatigue. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 00:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015616
|VIRIN:
|260722-A-AM449-1520
|Filename:
|DOD_111854523
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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