(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    *B-Roll* USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Medical Lane

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) complete the medical lane event during USARPAC’s Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 21, 2026. Soldiers completed functional fitness tasks that measured their strength, endurance, and ability to perform physically demanding missions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 00:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015614
    VIRIN: 260722-A-AM449-1646
    Filename: DOD_111854521
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, *B-Roll* USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Medical Lane, by SGT Elizabeth DeGroot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    BSC
    BSC 2026
    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video