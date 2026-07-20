B-Roll* USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Medical Lane

U.S. Army Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) complete the medical lane event during USARPAC’s Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 21, 2026. Soldiers completed functional fitness tasks that measured their strength, endurance, and ability to perform physically demanding missions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 00:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015614
|VIRIN:
|260722-A-AM449-1646
|Filename:
|DOD_111854521
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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