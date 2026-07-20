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    15th Medical Group conducts readiness exercise at JBPHH

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    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    Members of the 15th Medical Group conducted a readiness exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 9, 2026. The exercise was designed to strengthen Team Hickam medical personnel's ability to receive, stage and move patients during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 22:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015611
    VIRIN: 260721-F-NW874-1003
    Filename: DOD_111854443
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

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