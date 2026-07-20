15th Medical Group conducts readiness exercise at JBPHH

Members of the 15th Medical Group conducted a readiness exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 9, 2026. The exercise was designed to strengthen Team Hickam medical personnel's ability to receive, stage and move patients during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 22:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015611
|VIRIN:
|260721-F-NW874-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111854443
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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