B-Roll* USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: Rappel Tower

Soldiers conduct knot tying, belaying and descending off of a rappel tower as part of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 21, 2026. The five-day competition, running from July 20-24, features 16 squads from across USARPAC and serves as a rigorous test of individual Soldier strength and squad-level cohesion required to complete demanding tasks. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 22:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015609
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-DK957-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111854438
|Length:
|00:07:14
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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