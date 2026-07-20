5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company conducts dry close air support training

U.S Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct dry close air support training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 7, 2026. The training allows aircrews and ground forces to rehearse communication, target coordination, and close air support procedures without the use of live ordinance, enhancing interoperability and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 00:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015608
|VIRIN:
|260707-M-JI447-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111854429
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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