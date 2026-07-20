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    5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company conducts dry close air support training

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.06.2026

    Video by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct dry close air support training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 7, 2026. The training allows aircrews and ground forces to rehearse communication, target coordination, and close air support procedures without the use of live ordinance, enhancing interoperability and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 00:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015608
    VIRIN: 260707-M-JI447-1001
    Filename: DOD_111854429
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company conducts dry close air support training, by Cpl Meshaq Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    5th ANGLICO
    Air-ground integration
    close air suport
    III MIG
    Aviation
    Camp Hansen

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