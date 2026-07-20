5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company conducts dry close air support training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015608" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct dry close air support training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 7, 2026. The training allows aircrews and ground forces to rehearse communication, target coordination, and close air support procedures without the use of live ordinance, enhancing interoperability and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)