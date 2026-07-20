B-Roll* USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: UAS Obstacle Course

Pfc. Ismael Armenta, assigned to 311th Signal Command (Theater), pilots an unmanned aircraft system through an obstacle course as part of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 21, 2026. The five-day competition, running from July 20-24, features 16 squads from across USARPAC and serves as a rigorous test of individual Soldier strength and squad-level cohesion required to complete demanding tasks. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 22:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015607
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-DK957-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111854425
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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