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    *B-Roll* USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: UAS Obstacle Course

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    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl  

    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific)

    Pfc. Ismael Armenta, assigned to 311th Signal Command (Theater), pilots an unmanned aircraft system through an obstacle course as part of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 21, 2026. The five-day competition, running from July 20-24, features 16 squads from across USARPAC and serves as a rigorous test of individual Soldier strength and squad-level cohesion required to complete demanding tasks. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 22:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015607
    VIRIN: 260721-A-DK957-1001
    Filename: DOD_111854425
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, *B-Roll* USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: UAS Obstacle Course, by SGT Taylor Zacherl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Pacific
    best squad competition
    wtbd
    ArmyBestSquad
    USARPACBSC
    BSC 2026

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