B-Roll* USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: UAS Obstacle Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015607" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pfc. Ismael Armenta, assigned to 311th Signal Command (Theater), pilots an unmanned aircraft system through an obstacle course as part of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 21, 2026. The five-day competition, running from July 20-24, features 16 squads from across USARPAC and serves as a rigorous test of individual Soldier strength and squad-level cohesion required to complete demanding tasks. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl)