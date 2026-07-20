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    U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition Water Crossing B-Roll Package

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    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Morton 

    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific)

    U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers cross a lake after waterproofing their gear during the USARPAC Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 21, 2026. The five-day competition, running July 20-24, features 16 squads from across the free and open Indo-Pacific and is designed to identify the top five Soldiers and NCOs who will represent USARPAC at the Department of the Army level. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christian Morton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 21:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015604
    VIRIN: 260722-A-TA715-2862
    Filename: DOD_111854357
    Length: 00:10:15
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition Water Crossing B-Roll Package, by SSG Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USARPACBSC, ArmyBestSquad, Best Squad Competition, BSC 2026, U.S. Army Pacific, WTBD

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