U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition Water Crossing B-Roll Package

U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers cross a lake after waterproofing their gear during the USARPAC Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 21, 2026. The five-day competition, running July 20-24, features 16 squads from across the free and open Indo-Pacific and is designed to identify the top five Soldiers and NCOs who will represent USARPAC at the Department of the Army level. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christian Morton)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 21:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015604
|VIRIN:
|260722-A-TA715-2862
|Filename:
|DOD_111854357
|Length:
|00:10:15
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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