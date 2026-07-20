III Marine Expeditionary Force held a change of command ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 15, 2026. Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner relinquished command of III MEF to Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 20:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015599
|VIRIN:
|260715-M-DY477-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111854325
|Length:
|00:11:45
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command (B-Roll), by Cpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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