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    Let's Talk Red Hill Episode 44: Pipeline Removal Begins

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Let's Talk Red Hill is your source for the latest updates and insights on the Navy's progress at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. This podcast is dedicated to keeping you informed, addressing your concerns, and sharing progress straight from the experts leading the way.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 19:24
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1015595
    VIRIN: 260716-N-IS471-3652
    Filename: DOD_111854236
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Let's Talk Red Hill Episode 44: Pipeline Removal Begins, by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    water quality
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill
    NCTF-RH. Hawaii
    Hawaii
    fuel

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