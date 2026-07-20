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    Warfighter Readiness to Combat Human Trafficking

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    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Video by Kevin Janisch 

    Combating Trafficking in Persons

    Human traffickers, like terrorists, arms traffickers, and drug traffickers, use asymmetric/unconventional tactics and combating them requires training to recognize the ways in which human trafficking may be utilized to engage in irregular warfare.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 18:24
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1015593
    VIRIN: 260720-D-BF892-6227
    Filename: DOD_111854181
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: US

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    This work, Warfighter Readiness to Combat Human Trafficking, by Kevin Janisch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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