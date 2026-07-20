Human traffickers, like terrorists, arms traffickers, and drug traffickers, use asymmetric/unconventional tactics and combating them requires training to recognize the ways in which human trafficking may be utilized to engage in irregular warfare.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 18:24
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1015593
|VIRIN:
|260720-D-BF892-6227
|Filename:
|DOD_111854181
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Warfighter Readiness to Combat Human Trafficking, by Kevin Janisch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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