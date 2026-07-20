Every Second Matters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015586" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1209th Medical Company Area Support, 111th Sustainment Brigade, New Mexico Army National Guard, conduct Role I and Role II medical readiness training during annual training at Rio Rancho, New Mexico, July 2026. The exercise integrated medical evacuation operations, patient stabilization procedures and tactical combat casualty care to strengthen expeditionary medical capabilities while preparing Soldiers to support both combat operations and state emergency response missions. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)