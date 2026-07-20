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    RIO RANCHO, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid 

    111th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1209th Medical Company Area Support, 111th Sustainment Brigade, New Mexico Army National Guard, conduct Role I and Role II medical readiness training during annual training at Rio Rancho, New Mexico, July 2026. The exercise integrated medical evacuation operations, patient stabilization procedures and tactical combat casualty care to strengthen expeditionary medical capabilities while preparing Soldiers to support both combat operations and state emergency response missions. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 17:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015586
    VIRIN: 260712-A-UN662-1001
    Filename: DOD_111854141
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: RIO RANCHO, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Every Second Matters, by SSG Wheeler Brunschmid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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