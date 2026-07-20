Every Second Matters

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1209th Medical Company Area Support, 111th Sustainment Brigade, New Mexico Army National Guard, conduct Role I and Role II medical readiness training during annual training at Rio Rancho, New Mexico, July 2026. The exercise integrated medical evacuation operations, patient stabilization procedures and tactical combat casualty care to strengthen expeditionary medical capabilities while preparing Soldiers to support both combat operations and state emergency response missions. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 17:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015586
|VIRIN:
|260712-A-UN662-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111854141
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|RIO RANCHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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