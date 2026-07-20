Secretary, Chairman Testify on Supplemental Funding Request Before Senate

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015585" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testify on the president’s $87.6 billion emergency supplemental funding request during a hearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee in Washington, July 21, 2026. The request includes funding for the War and Agriculture Departments, among other priorities. Also testifying are Agriculture Department Secretary Brooke Rollins, Sen. Ted Budd of North Carolina, Sen. Alex Padilla of California and Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota