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    Secretary, Chairman Testify on Supplemental Funding Request Before Senate

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testify on the president’s $87.6 billion emergency supplemental funding request during a hearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee in Washington, July 21, 2026. The request includes funding for the War and Agriculture Departments, among other priorities. Also testifying are Agriculture Department Secretary Brooke Rollins, Sen. Ted Budd of North Carolina, Sen. Alex Padilla of California and Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 20:35
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1015585
    Filename: DOD_111854070
    Length: 03:25:39
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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