Secretary, Chairman Testify on Supplemental Funding Request Before Senate

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testify on the president’s $87.6 billion emergency supplemental funding request during a hearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee in Washington, July 21, 2026. The request includes funding for the War and Agriculture Departments, among other priorities. Also testifying are Agriculture Department Secretary Brooke Rollins, Sen. Ted Budd of North Carolina, Sen. Alex Padilla of California and Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 20:35
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1015585
|Filename:
|DOD_111854070
|Length:
|03:25:39
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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